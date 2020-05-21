Scanner Click features a high-sensitivity 300-dpi, linear optical sensor array with integrated 8-bit analog-to-digital converters labeled as the TSL3301CL. This Click board™ has the array that consists of 102 pixels, each measuring 85 μm (H) by 77 μm (W) and space on 85 μm centers. The array is split into three 34-pixel zones (left, center, and right), with each zone having a programmable gain and offset (dark signal) correction where data communication is accomplished through a three-wire SPI high-speed serial interface. This linear optical sensor provides high-density pixel count and integrated analog-to-digital conversion to the Scanner Click, and also enables high-resolution scanning and scalable operating range.

This Click board™ is most suitable for applications like scanners, printer edge detects, and optical character recognition.

