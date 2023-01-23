SAMA7G54 Evaluation Kit from Microchip has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

Today we present you the 84th board from Microchip with mikroBUS™ socket - SAMA7G54 Evaluation Kit.

Our business relationship with Microchip is continuing to develop and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise, and now it contains 453 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon; continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Learn everything about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

For more information about other Microchip that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

Your MIKROE