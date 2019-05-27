Safely charge up to 3 Li+ battery cells at once!

Charger 9 click is a lithium-ion (Li+, Li-Ion) battery charger, which can charge up to three cells at once. Based on the MAX1757, an integrated Li+ battery charger with many features that allow safe and reliable charging. Each charging phase is closely monitored by the charger IC, preventing any charging faults. The Click board™ can be powered with any kind of external power source capable of providing up to 14VDC and 1.5A.

Li+ based battery cells are generally used as power sources for many portable applications. These batteries feature a number of advantages compared to earlier battery types based on the NiMH or NiCd chemistry. However, Li+ batteries are very sensitive and can be easily ignited. Therefore, the charging process must be closely monitored.

Charger 9 which features the MAX1757 charger IC allows for reliable and safe charging, featuring an extensive state machine. By closely monitoring the battery voltage and current, the state machine switches through several charging phases, until the battery is fully charged. If an error occurs during any of the charging phases, the charging process is immediately terminated and the fault condition is reported over the LED indicator, as well as over the mikroBUS™ pin.

Equipped with two types of battery connectors, Charger 9 click can be used in a wide range of applications, including:

Charging of up to 3 battery cells at once over XH connectors (such as these)

Charging of a single, multi-cell battery (with the additional charging balancer circuit)

Rapid development of different battery charging applications

