RYB080I Click featuring a 2.4GHz 4.2/5.0 Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) module in a Click Snap form factor

Enable Bluetooth LE communication for IoT applications with dual-device connectivity using the RYB080I

RYB080I Click is a compact add-on board designed for reliable and efficient Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication. Featuring the RYB080I module from REYAX, it offers a versatile and easy-to-use solution for various wireless applications.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards Dual-device connectivity: Supports simultaneous connections to multiple devices

Supports simultaneous connections to multiple devices GATT support: Enables data exchange using the Generic Attribute Profile

Enables data exchange using the Generic Attribute Profile Host and Client roles: Can operate as both a host and a client, offering flexibility

Can operate as both a host and a client, offering flexibility Easy setup: Simple configuration using AT commands

Simple configuration using AT commands EMI protection: Ensures reliable performance in noisy environments

APPLICATIONS:



Control smart home devices like lights, thermostats, and security systems

devices like lights, thermostats, and security systems Enable wireless communication between wearable devices and smartphones

devices and smartphones Monitor and control devices remotely

Provide accurate indoor positioning and tracking

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about RYB080I Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE