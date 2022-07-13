Rubber Foot (36pcs)

Rubber Foot - RF-003, commonly called rubber bumpers, represents a rubber pad generally used on all forms of equipment. This cylindrical bumper comes with an adhesive back to avoid using screws made of a unique material to prevent the equipment from skidding and also helps stabilize the enclosure and protect the finish. Based on its compact design and dimensions, 10mm in diameter and 4.2mm in height, it represents an excellent solution, particularly for adjusting the size (height) of the equipment or preventing vibration skidding or marring surfaces.

