RTC 9 Click is a real-time clock module which has an extremely low power consumption, allowing it to be used with a single button cell battery, for an extended period. This board features the M41T82, real-time clock (RTC) with battery switchover, from ST Microelectronics. It features factory-calibrated accuracy of ±5 ppm typically, automatic switchover and reset output circuitry, programmable alarm with interrupt function, and more.

All this features makes RTC 9 Click excellent choice for manufacturers for applications such as portable applications, logging devices, wearables, medical equipment, and similar.

For more information about the RTC 9 Click, please visit the product page.

