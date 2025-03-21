RTC 23 Click based on an ultra-low power SPI interface real-time clock

Ensure precise timekeeping and ultra-low power management using the AM1815AQ

RTC 23 Click is a compact add-on board designed for accurate timekeeping and efficient power management in low-power applications. This board features the AM1815AQ, an ultra-low power real-time clock IC from Ambiq, using the innovative SPOT® CMOS platform for minimal energy consumption.

KEY FEATURES:



Ultra-low power consumption: Achieves extremely low power consumption, as low as 14nA, for extended battery life

Achieves extremely low power consumption, as low as 14nA, for extended battery life Accurate timekeeping: Maintains precise timekeeping even during power outages

Maintains precise timekeeping even during power outages On-chip oscillators: Includes integrated oscillators for reliable timekeeping

Includes integrated oscillators for reliable timekeeping Battery backup: Features the PWY0150S, a rechargeable micro-energy battery from ITEN for continuous operation during power interruptions

Features the PWY0150S, a rechargeable micro-energy battery from ITEN for continuous operation during power interruptions Intelligent system sleep manager: Enables efficient power management and reduces power consumption

Enables efficient power management and reduces power consumption Flexible configuration: Offers programmable timers, alarms, a watchdog timer, and flexible power control options

Offers programmable timers, alarms, a watchdog timer, and flexible power control options SPI interface: Enables easy communication with the host microcontroller

APPLICATIONS:



Provide accurate timekeeping and power management for implantable medical devices and other medical equipment

and other medical equipment Enable accurate timekeeping and data logging for smart meters and energy monitoring systems

and energy monitoring systems Provide accurate time stamps for data logging applications

applications Used in various consumer electronics devices, such as wearables and IoT devices

devices, such as wearables and IoT devices Enable accurate timekeeping and synchronization in communication systems

