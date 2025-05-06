RTC 15 Click for tracking real-time data in embedded applications

Rely on the RV-8263-C8 for accurate and low-power real-time clock functionality

RTC 15 Click is a compact add-on board designed for tracking real-time data in embedded applications. It features the RV-8263-C8, a low-power, high-precision CMOS real-time clock/calendar module from Micro Crystal.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

High-precision RTC: Provides accurate real-time clock and calendar functionality

Provides accurate real-time clock and calendar functionality Full calendar support: Includes year, month, day, hour, minute, and second tracking with automatic leap year correction

Includes year, month, day, hour, minute, and second tracking with automatic leap year correction Integrated alarm function: Allows for setting alarms based on time and date

Allows for setting alarms based on time and date Integrated timer function: Provides a programmable timer for various timing needs

Provides a programmable timer for various timing needs Selectable clock frequencies output: Supports output of different clock frequencies

APPLICATIONS:



Provides accurate timekeeping for data logging and synchronization in IoT

Enables precise time-stamping for industrial processes

Used for timekeeping in automotive electronics

Provides accurate time and date for energy and utility meters

Ensures precise timing in medical and healthcare equipment

Offers low-power timekeeping for mobile devices

Any application requiring accurate and low-power real-time clock functionality

EmbeddedWiki

For more information about RTC 15 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



