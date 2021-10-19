RTC 13 Click is a compact add-on board that accurately keeps the time of a day. This board features the PCF2123, an SPI configurable real-time clock/calendar optimized for low power operations from NXP Semiconductors. The PCF2123 provides year, month, day, weekday, hours, minutes, and seconds based on a 32.768kHz quartz crystal. Data is transferred serially via an SPI interface with a maximum data rate of 6.25 Mbit/s. An alarm and timer function is also available, providing the possibility to generate a wake-up signal on an interrupt line, in addition to a programmable square-wave clock output.

This Click board™ is suitable for various time-keeping applications, including high-duration timers, metering, daily alarms, low standby power applications, and many more.

