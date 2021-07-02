RTC 12 Click is a compact add-on board that measures the passage of time. This board features the DS1343, a low-current SPI-configurable real-time clock (RTC) from Maxim Integrated. This timekeeping device provides an extremely low standby current permitting longer life from a backup supply source. Its clock/calendar feature provides seconds, minutes, hours, day, date, month, and year information. The date at the end of the month is automatically adjusted for months with fewer than 31 days, including corrections for leap year. The clock operates in either 24-hour or 12-hour format with an AM/PM indicator. This Click board™ is suitable for portable applications, industrial and health-related time metering applications, and others requiring an accurate RTC for their operation.

