RTC 10 click is a real time clock module which has an extremely low power consumption, allowing it to be used with a single button cell battery, for an extended period of time.

It features the DS3231M, a low-cost, extremely accurate, I2C realtime clock (RTC) from Maxim Integrated. The device incorporates a battery input and maintains accurate timekeeping when main power to the device is interrupted. The integration of the microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) resonator enhances the long-term accuracy of the device.

This Click board™ is a perfect solution for the development of the IoT, wearable and portable devices, logging devices, industrial and health-related time metering applications, and all the other applications that require an accurate time-base for various purposes.

RTC 10 click

