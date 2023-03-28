RS485 Isolator 3 Click is a compact add-on board that provides electrical isolation and signal conditioning for RS485 communication systems. This board features the ADM2763E, a 500kbps, 5.7kV RMS, signal-isolated RS-485 transceiver from Analog Devices. The ADM2763E is protected against ≥±12 kV contact and ≥±15 kV air IEC 61000-4-2 electrostatic discharge (ESD) events on the RS485 A, B, Y, and Z pins. Besides receiver/driver control pins, it also features a receiver cable invert pin to quickly correct the reversed cable connection on the A and B receiver bus pins while maintaining complete receiver fail-safe performance.

This Click board™ is suitable for many industrial and automation applications that require insulation against working voltages of 1060V RMS and 1500VDC for the device's lifetime.

For more information, visit the RS485 Isolator 3 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1350+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE