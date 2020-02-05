RS485 Isolator 2 Click features the ADM2867E, a 5.7 kV rms signal and power isolated full duplex RS-485 transceiver from Analog Devices.

This full duplex device allows for independent cable inversion of the driver and receiver for additional flexibility with high speed 25 Mbps data rate. The RS485 Isolator 2 Click board™ can be supplied and interfaced with both 3.3V and 5V without the need for any external components.

Because of the main features its components offer, the RS485 Isolator 2 Click is ideally used for heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) networks, industrial field buses, building automation, and utility networks.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe