RS232 SPI click is based around the MAX3100, a universal universal asynchronous receiver transmitter.

This UART is the first UART specifically optimized for small microcontroller-based systems, and it comes from Maxim Integrated. Because of the features contained in its modules, the RS232 SPI click can be used for handheld instruments, small networks in HVAC or Building control, UART in SPI systems, battery-powered systems, PDAs, notebooks and many more.

