RS232 Isolator 2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a fully isolated transceiver used to provide secure and easy UART to RS232 conversion. This board features the ICL3221, a 3.3V powered RS232 transmitter/receiver that provides ±15kV ESD protection on its RS232 pins from Renesas. This Click board™ is characterized by an assured minimum data rate of 250kbps. It features an automatic power-down function and uses high-speed digital optocouplers to isolate the RS232 interface for 3.75kV isolation. It also possesses an LED indicator that indicates a valid RS232 signal at any of the receiver inputs. This Click board™ is suitable for isolation of RS232 signals, portable equipment, and where the low operational power consumption and even lower standby power consumption are critical.

