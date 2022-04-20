RS232 3 Click is a compact add-on board representing a universal usable RS232 transceiver. This board features the SP3221E, a low-power RS232 transceiver from MaxLinear. The SP3221E uses an internal high-efficiency, charge-pump power supply and is compliant with EIA/TIA-232-F standards when powered by any of the mikroBUS™ power rails. The AUTO ON-LINE® feature allows the SP3221E to automatically "Wake-Up" from a Shutdown state when an RS232 cable is connected and a peripheral device is turned on. When not connected or not in use, the SP3221E will automatically shut down, drawing less supply current.

This Click board™ is suitable for low-power serial communications, portable serial devices, point-of-sale equipment, and many more applications.

For more information about RS232 3 Click, please visit the product page.

Your MIKROE