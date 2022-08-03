Rotary Magnetic Holder is an addition designed for use alongside a magnetic rotary position sensor. It comes with a plastic stand measuring 22x16x10 millimeters (L x W x H), as well as an adjustable shaft with a 6mm diameter magnet. The plastic frame has four round feet that fit into holes in the board near the magnetic rotary position sensor, with a 6mm diameter hole on top to match the adjustable shaft that carries the magnet. This shaft has a height adjustment screw on it, allowing the user to adjust it between 18 and 22 millimeters. This way, fast prototyping and quick measurements of the magnet characteristics are allowed during development.

Rotary Magnetic Holder can be used very smoothly in combination with Click boards™ such as Magnetic Rotary 4 Click, and Angle 7 Click.



For more information about Rotary Magnetic Holder visit the product page.

