Product successfully added to your shopping cart
Quantity
Total
There are 0 items in your cart. There is 1 item in your cart.
Total products
Total shipping  To be determined
Total
Continue shopping Proceed to checkout

Blog

All the latest product announcements, news posts, and Learn articles


RoadMap update for FT90x compilers

Published: 19/06/2018 | Post categories: Community news, Compiler releases, Compilers

| Views:28

RoadMap update for FT90x compilers

Great news for all FT90x compiler fans - we've got a Roadmap update that will make your day.

On Tuesday, July 31, the new version of mikroC, mikroBasic, and mikroPascal for FT90x will be released.

What does this update bring?

First and foremost, the FT90x compilers will be getting the Libstock Manager. We decided it was time to bring Libstock closer to you. Just like we did for PIC and dsPIC compilers this year. Browse, download, install/uninstall packages from one place - inside your compiler.

We have also added new libraries, made improvements, and did some fixes. You can learn more about it in the Roadmap tab, on each compiler page.

Yours sincerely,
MikroElektronika