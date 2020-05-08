RNG Click is a random number generator (RNG). It's a device that generates a sequence of numbers or symbols that cannot be reasonably predicted. This Click board™ is a true hardware random-number generator (HRNG), which generate genuinely random numbers.

This Click Board™ uses both the I2C communication interface, and it is designed to be operated only with 3.3V logic levels. A proper logic voltage level conversion should be performed before the Click board™ is used with MCUs with logic levels of 5V.

Random number generators are applicable in gambling, statistical sampling, computer simulation, cryptography, completely randomized design, and other diverse areas.

For more information visit the RNG Click product page.

