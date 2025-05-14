RNG 2 Click for secure and certified random number generation in cryptographic systems

Generate secure and certified 256-bit random numbers for your cryptographic systems with RNG90

RNG 2 Click is a compact add-on board used for secure and certified random number generation in cryptographic systems. It is based on the RNG90 random number generator from Microchip, compliant with NIST SP 800-90A/B/C standards.

KEY FEATURES:



NIST SP 800-90 Compliant: Generates random numbers according to stringent NIST standards

256-bit Random Numbers: Provides high-quality random numbers for security applications

128-bit Security Strength: Offers a robust level of cryptographic security

NIST Certified: Random number generation validated by a NIST-certified laboratory

I2C Communication: Communicates via a standard I2C interface (up to 400kHz)

Unique 72-bit Serial Number: Provides individual identification for each board

Advanced Tamper Detection: Includes features to detect physical tampering

APPLICATIONS:



Provides secure random numbers for encryption and key generation

Used for creating strong and unpredictable passwords

Ensures fairness and unpredictability in gaming applications

Generates secure private keys for cryptocurrency storage

Provides reliable random numbers for simulations and experiments

Suitable for high-security applications requiring certified randomness

For more information about RNG 2 Click visit the official product page.



