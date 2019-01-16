RMS to DC click is here

We’ve designed the RMS to DC click for converting the RMS of the input signal into a DC voltage, with a value directly readable over the I2C interface.

The Click board™ is equipped with the LTC1968, an RMS-to-DC converter IC, which outputs an analog voltage depending on the RMS value of the input signal. The key feature of this IC is its very good linearity of the output voltage with respect to the RMS of the input signal.

The RMS to DC click key features include:

very high linearity

rail-to-rail common mode voltage

true RMS-to-DC conversion with a minimum number of external components required

excellent linearity that allows direct application with no compensation elements required

very wide signal bandwidth, and more

All of the features above make the RMS to DC click an ideal solution for development of various, true RMS digital multimeter applications, panel meters and gauges, AC + DC measurement applications, true RMS measurement of an audio signal and other similar applications that require accurate RMS value readings, and more.

For more information about the RMS to DC click, please visit our website.