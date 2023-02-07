RJ45 Ethernet Jack with LEDs (LPJ0026GENL) is eight-pin 2.54mm pitch RJ45 connector (the abbreviation, RJ45, stands for Registered Jack-45) from LINK-PP used for standard networking cable. The LPJ0026GENL complies with the IEEE802.3u and FCC standards requirement and is compatible with the design for 10/100 BASE transmission over UTP-5 cable. It also has an Ethernet-activity LED, indicating an active port connection. Based on their compact design and dimensions, 21.3 x 15.9 x 13.5 millimeters (L x W x H), this connector is the most often used for applications like 10/100/1000M net cards, USB Hub, network switches, routers, fiber optic transceivers, and more.

