RGB Driver click - drive LED fixtures and stripes

This device can be used to drive LED fixtures and stripes and similar LED installations which demand higher voltages and current than regular RGB LED. It allows you to use an external power supply for your project while dimming high brightness LED fixtures and stripes. You can use it for prototyping a wide range of LED lighting applications: driving three-colored LED stripes, RGB spotlight fixtures, and other similar colored lighting applications which can be controlled by an MCU.

Provided click library offers easy to use functions for setting the RGB color of the LED installation. The provided example demonstrates their functionality and usage. It can be used as a reference for custom projects.

The main component of LED Driver 3 click is the NCP5623B, a triple output RGB LED driver, controlled via the I2C interface, from ON Semiconductors. This click board uses additional power MOSFETs which provide LED installations with additional power that they might require. The light intensity of each LED segment is regulated by integrated PWM sections of the IC, associated with each of the channels.



