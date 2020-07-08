RF Switch is a Click board™ equipped with the MASWSS0115, a GaAs PHEMT MMIC single-pole, double-throw (SPDT) switch developed by Macom for switching between small signal components such as filter banks, single-band LNAs, converters, etc. The MASWSS0115 is ideally suited for applications where very small size and low cost are required. RF Switch can be used for low power, low loss requirements in all systems operating up to 3 GHz, including PCS, GSM, DCS, Bluetooth, and other receive chain applications.

This Click board™ includes additional drivers in the form of a complementary control and power switch for safe switching operations. RF Switch click provides easy signal switching with an insertion loss of 0.3 dB at 2.4 GHz and maximum power consumption of 20µA.

