RF Meter 3 Click is a compact add-on board that collects information, analyzes RF power, and displays information in an easy-to-read digital format. This board features the LT5581, a low-power monolithic precision RMS power detector from Analog Devices. The RMS detector uses a proprietary technique to accurately measure the RF power in a range from 2GHz up to 2.6GHz, well-suited for signals with high crest factors. It outputs a DC voltage in linear scale proportional to an RF input signal power in dBm.

This Click board™ is suitable for precision power measurement and control for various RF standards, including GSM/EDGE, CDMA, CDMA2000, W-CDMA, TD-SCDMA, UMTS, LTE, and WiMAX.

