Reliable capacitive gesture sensing with many configurable options

SwipeSwitch click is capacitive touch, gesture, and proximity sensing Click board™, which is equipped with the IQS266, an integrated trackpad controller circuit which features ProxSense® and IQ Switch® technologies. Built with the well-proven ProxSense® and IQ Switch® technologies, this device provides very reliable capacitive sensing, even in noisy electrical conditions or over thick overlays.

Besides five capacitive touch sensing electrodes, the IQS266 integrates a single proximity channel. This channel can be used to wake up the device from the standby mode when the user approaches the touch panel, ensuring a low overall power consumption that way. The proximity channel can be used for proximity detection as well.

The IQS266 features an automatic tuning implementation (ATI) algorithms which ensure optimal performance under various conditions. However, it is possible to set up base values of these algorithms or to disable them completely. By configuring values in its registers, the IQS266 can be fine-tuned according to different requirements. This makes the SwipeSwitch click well suited for the development of various applications, including:

Wearables

White goods

Home appliances

Toys

Human-machine interfaces (HMI)

Any other applications that require proximity or touch control

