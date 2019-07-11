PIC compilers v7.5.0 is available!

A new version of PIC compilers brings you: expanded range of MCUs with ICD support, redesigned IDE with new CODEGRIP support and multi-gesture features with capacitive touch controllers supported in VisualTFT.

What’s new?

57 additional MCUs now have ICD support

Mikroe PIC compilers now support hardware debugging for over 540 PIC microcontrollers. Debugging support now encompasses both CODEGRIP and mikroProg.

Redesigned IDE with the new CODEGRIP support

The ideal environment for you to write, compile, execute, and debug your code, now has full CODEGRIP support implemented in IDE. Program or debug directly from IDE, whether using CODEGRIP or mikroProg or tweak any of the advanced options (Power target circuit, Connection Speed and verifying MCU writes).

Gesture events in Visual TFT

With gesture events implemented in Visual TFT, you can associate code with any of the swipe (left, right, up, down) or zoom in/out gestures on any of the supported capacitive touch controllers, making your GUI design much better.

Added a set of examples for EasyPIC v8 development board

As always, new hardware by Mikroe is getting the well-deserved attention in the compiler, and this is the case with brand new v8 development boards for PIC architecture of MCUs. A meaningful set of examples, that demonstrate each and every functionality of the EasyPIC v8 as well as set of examples covering internal MCU modules for (PIC18F47K42).

