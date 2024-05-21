Relay 6 Click based on the four reed relays for precise load control and monitoring

Maximize precision in high-performance systems with the 9913-05-20TR relays for advanced load control

Relay 6 Click is a compact add-on board based on the four ultra-miniature SMD reed relays, the 9913-05-20TRs from Coto Technology, designed for high-precision load control and monitoring applications.

KEY FEATURES:

Ultra-miniature SMD reed relays:

Four Coto Technology 9913-05-20TR reed relays with the industry's smallest footprint. High reliability: Ensuring long-lasting performance, the relays feature hermetically sealed contacts, exceeding 1011Ω insulation resistance, and an external magnetic shield for superior reliability.

Switching capabilities:

Communication:

Enhanced control:

A built-in reset feature allowing you to reset the relay state as needed. Clear visual feedback: Each relay incorporates a dedicated blue LED indicator, offering a straightforward visual representation of the relay's operational status.

APPLICATIONS:



Achieve precise switching and monitoring of various components within an ATE system during automated testing procedures .

. Enhance instrumentation systems by providing precise, reliable load control with quick switching capabilities , ideal for accurate and efficient measurement and monitoring.

, ideal for accurate and efficient measurement and monitoring. Create high-density telecommunication interfaces and ensure reliable signal control.



EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.

For more information about Relay 6 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

