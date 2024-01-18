Red Pitaya Click Shield is the perfect way to expand your development board's functionalities with the Red Pitaya pinout. The Red Pitaya Click Shield provides two mikroBUS™ sockets to add any functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™. We are fully stocked with everything, from sensors and WiFi transceivers to motor control and audio amplifiers. This versatile Click Shield offers users a seamless experience, with features like flexible power supply options, logic level control, logic analyzer capabilities, and clock signal distribution, ensuring a comprehensive solution for advanced engineering needs.

This Click Shield is the ideal companion for Red Pitaya, designed to unlock even more possibilities for your engineering and programming projects. The Red Pitaya represents a compact hardware platform that simplifies programming and empowers individuals to tackle diverse engineering projects. This credit card-sized marvel seamlessly integrates powerful hardware with user-friendly visual programming software, providing instant test and measurement tools access. Its hallmark feature is ease of use. Connect RedPitaya to sensors, and you're coding in no time, thanks to its intuitive web-based interface.

ABOUT Click Shields

Click shields are adapters that bring Click board™ connectivity to today's most popular development platforms like the Arduino, Raspberry Pi, STM32 Nucleo, and others. They usually carry one or more mikroBUS™ sockets, while sometimes they have some additional connection pins, but they are always made to conform to the form factor of their target board. For more information and an overview of the available Click Shields, visit our shop and see the diversity of our offers.

About MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.



