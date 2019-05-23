Real time clock (RTC) with many features, including an external event capture

Although it seems as a trivial thing, a real-time clock is actually a pretty complex device: it has to accurately track the time, take our weird timing concepts into a consideration (skip a day every second month, deal with an extra day each "leap year", etc). A tedious job for a such a small device, which is expected to drain as little power as possible.

Very often, RTC ICs can be found on age-old computer motherboards, still functioning despite the battery age. This is due to the fact that these ICs drain very little current. The RV-3028-C7, main component of RTC 8 click, drains only 40nA. Combined with the possibility to trickle-charge the button cell battery when there is power supply present on its main power terminals, it stands a good chances to last almost indefinitely.

Besides reporting an alarm event, countdown event, power switch event, and more, the RV-3028-C7 can also capture an external event along with the timestamp. This adds another layer of usability to this device, making the RTC 8 click a perfect solution for development of many different applications:

IoT applications

wearable and portable devices

loggers with timestamps

industrial and health-related applications

similar applications that require an accurate and reliable RTC for various purposes

