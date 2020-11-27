RAQ Click is a compact add-on board targeted for use in refrigeration air quality (RAQ) applications. This board features the ZMOD4450, a gas sensor module designed for detecting gases associated with food ripening or rotting from Renesas Electronics Corporation. The module’s sense element consists of a heater element on a silicon-based MEMS structure and a metal temperature sensor. It measures the MOx conductivity, which is a function of the gas concentration, and measurement results read via the I2C interface.

This Click board™ makes an excellent choice for various applications like refrigerator systems control or as monitors for fruit and vegetable quality, shipping, and storage conditions.

For more information about RAQ Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe