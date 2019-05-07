In the Year of Innovation at Mikroe, we bring you a new meaning of rapid prototyping

When thinking about prototyping, the first thing that comes to mind is the tools that will be used to make the prototype. We are constantly striving to find the right tools that will envision our design ideas, capability and yet still overcome time to market pressure.

How can embedded tools achieve such a feat? First, we needed to start from the ground up, with every single detail needing to be redesigned to comply with such premium standards. To us, premium does not only mean quality, but also capability. We wanted the engineer to have better control over the developing process, by making it more widely applicable and project accessible from anywhere.

Our engineers have understood the challenges that embedded developers are facing, they have devoted years of their lives to overcome these challenges and to bring you the new meaning of rapid prototyping.

Our vision of rapid prototyping is to ensure that more complex projects can be created, with more joy than ever, by allowing the engineer ergonomic features and sturdiness, to ensure the best physical experience of handling the MCU cards, Display boards, Click boards™.

In Year of Innovation at Mikroe, we want you to get as inventive as you can be, bringing The 8th generation of development boards, fantastic new projects, and solutions to life with the products we are inventing for you every day.

Invest in your time

Rapid prototyping is the most efficient way of dealing with your resources. The 8th generation of development boards is designed with high efficiency in mind by allowing the user to stay focused on what really matters.

EXPLORE INFINITE POSSIBILITIES WITH THE WORLD’S FIRST DEBUGGER OVER WIFI

World’s first embedded programmer/debugger over WiFi gives you the ability to include embedded systems in unforetold scenarios, your projects no longer need to be limited by the hardware. You can place development board in almost any hardly accessible places such us hazardous environment, agriculture setting, and high rise buildings, while still retaining full debugging and programming access.

Acknowledge real freedom of choice

The ability to choose from the various different modular components allows you to quickly adjust your project on the fly. This allows you to choose freely from our modular standardized design: MCU cards, display boards, and Click boards™. This freedom of choice gives the user the luxury to change project components at any stage of the project.

Confide in first-class power supply

State of the art power supply provides constant power delivery and unprecedented flexibility by having three input options: Li-Po/Li-ION battery, USB type C and External 12V DC connector. All these three connectors give you the reassurance that your project will continue to operate without any hindrance.

Envision your ideas

With five improved mikroBUS™ sockets you can express your most creative side by choosing from hundreds of ready-to-use Click boards™, engineered to deliver the best performances for the used components and enhance rapid prototyping.

Appreciate your time

The most unappreciated resource is time, and we wanted to drastically cut your prototyping phase by giving you more time. Everyone knows how grueling time to market pressure can be, proof of concept has never been closed until now.

Enjoy premium.