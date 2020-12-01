Rapid-IoT to Drone Adapter Board that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

One more development board has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard to simplify development and maximize efficiency. This development board is called the Rapid-IoT to Drone Adapter Board, from NXP.

Our business relationship with NXP will continue to develop and it is will make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 310 boards. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about NXP that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.



