Radiation Click is a Click board™ based on BG51 radiation sensor from Teviso Sensor Technologies.

The performance of the Radiation Click board™ with a solid state sensor, in combination with high immunity to electrostatic fields, make this Click a good choice for new state-of-the-art designs as well as for upgrading existing designs of detecting beta and gamma radiation and X-rays.

Because of its features, the Radiation Click can be used for equipment for detecting radioactivity in medical environment, radiation monitors for nuclear safeguards and security, as a gamma detector to detect illicit nuclear material, natural sciences courses and practical lab experiments.

For more information about the Radiation Click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe