Radar Click is a compact add-on board that alerts you to the presence of an intruder via interpreting the infrared radiation that emanates from their body. This board features the MM5D91-00, a presence detection sensor module that integrates 60GHz mmWave technology that counts the number of people entering or exiting an entrance from Jorjin Technologies Inc. It includes the ARM Cortex-M4F based processor system, 1Tx, 3Rx antenna, and integrated regulator, alongside azimuth and elevation field of view of ±45° and ±40°. Its detection goes up to 10m for macro and 5m for micro motion with environmental-factors immunity such as temperature, wind, sunlight, and dust.

This Click board™ is suitable for various presence sensing applications, from office and home to commercial buildings and more.

