RA4M1 Clicker board Unboxing!



You are about to watch the unboxing of the RA4M1 Clicker board! This time we had a special guest - Ashish Ahuja, Principal Product Manager & Product Marketing Manager at Renesas. He presented RA MCU family, software support as well as the Renesas development kits with mikroBUS™ standard.

RA4M1 CLICKER



RA4M1 Clicker is an amazingly compact starter development kit that brings innovative mikroBUS™ host socket to your favorite microcontroller. This board features all you need to get started: 32-bit R7FA4M1AB3CFM microcontroller, J-Link OB, USB connector, two LEDs and push buttons, reset button, and headers for interfacing with external electronics.



Check out our latest video to see for yourself!

