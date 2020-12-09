RA4M1 Clicker is an amazingly compact starter development kit that brings an innovative mikroBUS™ host socket to your favorite microcontroller. This board features all you need to get started: 32-bit R7FA4M1AB3CFM microcontroller, J-Link OB, USB connector, two LEDs and push buttons, reset button, and headers for interfacing with external electronics.

HUNDREDS OF POSSIBILITIES WITH CLICK BOARDS™

With mikroBUS™ socket, you can take advantage of the huge potential of Click boards™ - a constantly expanding range of 930 add-on boards. New ideas are just a Click away.

ON-BOARD DEBUG PROBE

To make your prototyping experience as convenient as possible, RA4M1 Clicker is equipped with J-Link OB, an on-board debug probe. It allows you to fully use, test, and debug the target device right out of the box. Additional 2x5 JTAG/SWD connector enables programming through external programmer/debugger.

Find out more about this compact starter board on the RA4M1 Clicker product page.

Your Mikroe