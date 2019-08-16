Quad Digital-to-Analog Converter with nonvolatile (EEPROM) Memory

DAC 4 click integrates the MCP4726, an advanced 12bit multichannel digital to analog converter (DAC), with 4 single-ended/pseudo differential outputs.

The board communicates with the target board MCU through the mikroBUS I2C interface (SCL, SDA pins).

A perfect choice for an accurate and simple generation of analog signals for various purposes, such as temperature and pressure control, medical and scientific instrumentation, chromatography and other similar applications, where accurate digital to analog conversion is needed.

For more information about DAC 4 click, visit the product page.

