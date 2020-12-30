Qi RX Click is a compact add-on board made for the purpose of wireless power transfer. This board features the PIC16F15313, a general-purpose 8-bit MCU that makes a flexible, low-cost alternative to the wireless charging solutions based on ASICs from Microchip. It represents a simple, low-cost implementation of the Qi 1.1 5W wireless charging standard with the added functionality of a fully-featured Li-Ion charging controller. It can extend product life by reducing mechanical failures from connectors allowing the manufacture of devices truly resistant to water and dust.

This Click board™ is suitable for wireless charging applications, cell phones, tablets, small hand-held devices, embedded electronics, and more.

