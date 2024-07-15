PWR Meter 3 Click - 30A presenting an I2C-configurable power monitoring solution

Achieve precise and reliable measurement of voltage and current in various electronic applications with the ACS37800KMACTR-030B3-I2C

PWR Meter 3 Click - 30A is a compact add-on board designed for precise measurement of voltage and current in various AC/DC applications. This board features the ACS37800KMACTR-030B3-I2C from Allegro Microsystems, a powerful I2C-configurable solution that simplifies power monitoring integration.

KEY FEATURES:

Voltage and current measurement: Provides monitoring of voltage and current flowing through the connected load, offering a comprehensive picture of power consumption

High-accuracy current sensing (up to ±30A): Delivers reliable current measurement capabilities for loads up to 30Amps

Bidirectional current sensing: Measure current flowing in both directions, making it applicable to systems with AC or DC power supplies

I2C communication: Uses the I2C communication protocol for easy integration with MCUs, simplifying data acquisition

Reinforced isolation rating (4800 VRMS): Offers high isolation between the measured voltage and the control circuitry, enhancing safety and reducing potential noise interference

Fast overcurrent fault detection: Detects overcurrent conditions quickly, enabling preventative measures to protect your system from damage

Under/Overvoltage detection: Provides visual indication of abnormal voltage levels through LED indicators, helping to identify potential power supply issues

APPLICATIONS:



Precise monitoring of power consumption in information and communication equipment like servers, routers, and other network devices

For various embedded systems for power monitoring and fault detection, ensuring reliable operation

Can be used in battery management systems to track battery health, optimize charging cycles, and prevent over-discharge

Provides valuable data for monitoring power consumption and detecting potential issues in industrial equipment

Helps in monitoring motor current and voltage to optimize motor performance and prevent overload conditions

