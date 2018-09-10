PWM 2 click - compact 48-Channel LED driver

Today's Click board™ is an ideal solution for driving LEDs. Although it is targeted toward driving LEDs, the Click board™ can also be used for other purposes, such as the motor control, industrial control, robotics, and similar applications that can benefit from having compact 48 channel PWM driver.



The main component of the PWM 2 click is the LT8500, a 48-Channel LED PWM generator with 12-Bit resolution and 50MHz serial interface, from Linear Technology division of Analog Devices. This IC has 48 independent 12-bit PWM channels, each with 6-bit correction up to 50% of the original duty cycle.



The Click board™ offers an operating voltage level selection between 3.3V and 5V by switching an SMD jumper labeled as the PWR SEL to an appropriate position. This allows both 3.3V and 5V MCUs to be interfaced with this Click board™.



In order to find out more about this Click board™ please visit our website.



Yours sincerely,

Mikroelektronika