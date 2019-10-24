Put our Buggy to work

This project deserves another look!

The ESP8266 Mikroe Buggy is a nice project created by Nenad Četić and Zoran Rončević.

This project revolved around Mikroe's Buggy, a robot rover platform expandable with all sorts of sensors and transceivers.

The project in question is a useful tutorial on how to make web interface that will operate on a small WiFi enabled device. You can check the project out in full detail on its Hackster page.

The Buggy has been described as a dream car for hackers and makers and we have multiple kits available. You can make this motorized development platform extremely unique with our Click boards™.

For more information about the Buggy, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe