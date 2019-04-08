Proximity 8 click - reliable and simple close proximity sensing

Proximity 8 click is a close proximity sensing Click board™. It features the VCNL36687S, a proximity sensor with VCSEL in a single package. It allows a reliable close proximity detection, using the advanced Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) which combined with a smart digital frontend circuit, allows very low power consumption and a high proximity sensing (PS) reliability.

The Click board™ can be operated in several modes, including the Logic Output mode: close proximity of an object will trigger an interrupt. When the object moves away, the INT pin will be de-asserted. The difference between this mode and the other modes is that the user does not have to read the status bit to clear the interrupt and de-assert the INT pin. It will be controlled automatically by the low/high threshold values.

To improve the reliability of the detection, the VCNL36687S employs a smart cancelation scheme. It uses the value stored within the register to subtract it from the output measurement, reducing the crosstalk phenomenon. A sunlight cancelation mode allows the device to be used even when exposed to sunlight.

Proximity 8 click is a perfect solution for the development of battery-operated and mobile applications, IoT applications, and similar applications that require low power consumption and reliable PS detection in close range, including:

Handheld devices with a TFT display

Mobile devices (i.e. tablets and smartphones)

VR and AR headsets

Low-power IoT close proximity sensing, etc.

