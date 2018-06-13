Product successfully added to your shopping cart
Proximity 6 click - accurate and reliable proximity detection

Published: 13/06/2018 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

| Views:34

Control devices by moving your hands, without physical contact, and allow yourself to feel like Tony Stark. Proximity 6 click is available in the shop, and it will easily make this happen.

Object proximity detection, gesture activated HID interfaces or any accurate object detection - Proximity 6 click can be used in all of these applications.

Proximity 6 click

If you need a versatile proximity detection device, Proximity 6 click is the answer. It can detect a foreign object distanced up to 20cm. Since it has a high sensitivity and signal to noise ratio it is ideally suited for applications that need accurate proximity detection.

ADUX1020 from Analog Devices is the main IC on this Click board™. It's a photometric sensor for gesture and proximity detection that contains an LED driver used to drive an externally connected LED.

The Click board™ features a detection sensor IC that can trigger a threshold based interrupts so that it can be configured to detect gesture movements.

For more information about Proximity 6 click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,
MikroElektronika