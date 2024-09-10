Proximity 21 Click featuring ToF proximity sensor in a Click Snap form factor

Measure distances from 1mm to 1300mm with accuracy, even in challenging ambient light conditions, using the VL53L4ED

Proximity 21 Click is a compact add-on board designed for accurate proximity sensing and short-range distance measurements. Powered by the VL53L4ED Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor from STMicroelectronics, it offers exceptional performance and reliability.

KEY FEATURES:

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Measures distances from 1mm to 1300mm with accuracy, even in challenging ambient light conditions Wide Field of View (FoV): Covers a 18° FoV for effective object detection

Covers a 18° FoV for effective object detection Extended temperature range: Operates reliably in temperatures from -10°C to +85°C

Operates reliably in temperatures from -10°C to +85°C I2C communication: Uses a standard I2C interface for easy communication and configuration with the host MCU

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor object proximity for various industrial automation processes

processes Detect intruders or unauthorized access in security systems

Enable precise navigation and obstacle avoidance in robotics

Control lighting based on proximity for energy efficiency in smart lighting systems

systems Measure distance for applications like facial recognition or gesture control in biometric measurements

