Proximity 20 Click for short-range proximity sensing applications up to 200mm

Accurately sense proximity using the VCNL36828P with a detection range of up to 200 millimeters for object detection and presence awareness into your projects



Proximity 20 Click is a compact add-on board designed for short-range proximity sensing applications up to 200mm. This board features two high-performance VCNL36828P proximity sensors from Vishay Semiconductor, making it ideal for a wide range of applications in consumer electronics.

KEY FEATURES:

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards Short-range proximity sensing (up to 200mm): Detects the presence or absence of objects within a 200mm range, ideal for gesture recognition and object avoidance applications

Detects the presence or absence of objects within a 200mm range, ideal for gesture recognition and object avoidance applications 940nm VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser): Sensor uses an invisible 940nm wavelength, eliminating the red glow commonly associated with traditional proximity sensors and enhancing user experience

Sensor uses an invisible 940nm wavelength, eliminating the red glow commonly associated with traditional proximity sensors and enhancing user experience Intelligent cancellation technology: Minimizes crosstalk ensuring accurate readings even in environments with multiple devices

Minimizes crosstalk ensuring accurate readings even in environments with multiple devices Smart persistence scheme: Reduces the measurement response time, enabling faster detection and reaction to approaching objects

Reduces the measurement response time, enabling faster detection and reaction to approaching objects I2C communication: Uses a standard I2C interface for easy communication and configuration with the host MCU

APPLICATIONS:



Enables detection of hand movements or gestures in close proximity, perfect for touchless control interfaces or interactive devices

or interactive devices Identify the presence or absence of objects within a specific range , useful for applications like product dispensers or automatic doors

, useful for applications like product dispensers or automatic doors Integrates into various consumer electronics for features like proximity wake-up or gesture control



EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Proximity 20 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



