Proximity 12 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-performance light and proximity sensing solution. This board features the TMD3719, an optical sensor that integrates ambient light sensing, proximity detection, and flicker detection sensing from AMS-AG. This I2C configurable sensor has six concurrent ambient light sensing channels and a proximity function that synchronizes IR emission and detection to sense nearby objects. On-chip flicker detection processing removes the processing overhead from the central application processor, reducing latency in the flicker-detection results, enabling comprehensive detection of ambient light flicker frequency to remove unwanted artifacts.

This Click board™ is suitable for consumer and industrial applications such as brightness and color management, flicker-immune operations, and many more.

