ProxFusion 3 Click is a compact add-on board that represents a multifunctional touch sensing Click board™. This board features the IQS292A, an 8-channel ProxFusion® capacitive touch and proximity controller with additional Hall-effect from Azoteq. This IQS292A can detect touch by using eight onboard sensor pads allowing installation of the protective acrylic glass layer over them and provides an integrated capacitive-touch solution with high flexibility, unique combination sensing, and long-term stability.

This Click board™ is suitable for high-end proximity and touch applications and offers reliable and accurate sensing for any application that uses capacitive touch sensing functions.

For more information about ProxFusion 3 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe