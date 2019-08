The POT 3 click has arrived, and it features a high-quality, rotary potentiometer, which in conjunction with the accurate voltage reference IC provides very precise analog control voltage at its output.

It features the OPA344, an op-amp from Texas Instruments, which is used as a buffer, providing a constant input and output impedance.

