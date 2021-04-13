Protolino Click Shield is the perfect way to expand your development board's functionalities compatible with Arduino's Uno Rev3 pinout. The Protolino Click Shield provides one mikroBUS™ socket to add any functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™. We are fully stocked with everything, from sensors and WiFi transceivers to motor control and audio amplifiers.

Arduino Uno is the most straightforward and most famous development kit offered by Arduino. It is an easy way to embark on an adventure with microcontrollers' development from the prominent ATMEL AVR family. It is based on the ATmega328P, an 8-bit microcontroller with 32KB of Flash memory and 2KB of RAM. It contains everything needed to support the microcontroller; connect it to a computer with a USB cable or power it with an AC-to-DC adapter or battery to get started.

This development platform provides users with an effortless and common way to combine the Arduino Uno Rev3 footprint compatible development board with their favorite Click boards™ in their upcoming projects.

For more information visit Protolino Click Shield product page.

